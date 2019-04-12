Death in Gordon Head area deemed not suspicious by Saanich police

Uniformed and plainclothes officers investigated the death of a man in the Gordon Head area Thursday. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

The Saanich Police Department has determined the death of a man in the Gordon Head area is not suspicious.

Saanich police closed off an area in the 4200-block of Gordon Head Road at Arbutus Cove Lane for much of Thursday afternoon and parts of the evening after a man was found unresponsive and not breathing. The area re-opened Thursday night.

Saanich Police are investigating a man found deceased in the 4200 block of Gordon Head Rd by Arbutus Cove Lane this afternoon. Traffic is being re-routed so please avoid this area. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/ir8BsMW4w9 — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) April 11, 2019

BC Emergency Health Services initially attended the scene Thursday afternoon and pronounced the man dead. The BC Coroners Service has now taken over the case.

The man’s identity has not been released and his family has been notified of his death.

Police, both plain-clothes and uniformed officers, including members of the detective division and the forensic identification team, responded to the scene. At least six vehicles converged at the site at one stage, with a handful clustering near the lane.

#Saanich @SaanichPolice are currently investigating a death on Gordon Head Road near Arbutus Road pic.twitter.com/AZYsuXOKT7 — Saanich News (@saanichnews) April 11, 2019

Officers closed off Gordon Head Road between Wenman Drive and Arbutus Road to members of the public for several hours but did allow residents who live in the immediate area to access their homes.