A young woman is believed to have died in a fire on the Malahat Nation reserve early Thursday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

A young woman is believed to have died in a fire on the Malahat Nation reserve early Thursday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Death reported in fire on Malahat reserve Thursday morning

The victim is believed to be a woman in her early 20s

At least one young woman is believed to have died in a house fire on the Malahat Nation reserve early Thursday morning.

The Mill Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call around 2:30 a.m., finding a house on Thunder Road, across from the band office, in flames. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 10:30 a.m.

Neighbours said the house belonged to an elder, Tom Harry, but the victim of the fire is said to be a woman in her early 20s.

A spokesperson with the BC Coronor’s Service confirmed his office is gathering information but couldn’t provide details.

More information as it becomes available.


kevin.rothbauer@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

House firemalahat

 

A young woman is believed to have died in a fire on the Malahat Nation reserve early Thursday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

A young woman is believed to have died in a fire on the Malahat Nation reserve early Thursday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

A young woman is believed to have died in a fire on the Malahat Nation reserve early Thursday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

A young woman is believed to have died in a fire on the Malahat Nation reserve early Thursday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Previous story
Community centre, 220 affordable housing units planned for Victoria-owned downtown land

Just Posted

A young woman is believed to have died in a fire on the Malahat Nation reserve early Thursday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Death reported in fire on Vancouver Island reserve Thursday morning

The victim is believed to be a woman in her early 20s

New COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health area for the week of May 30-June 5. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
COVID-19 cases drop again almost everywhere on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo had four new cases last week, down from 22 the week before

The City of Victoria wants to develop downtown land it bought for almost $10 million last year into a mixed-use space that will include over 200 affordable housing units and a community centre. (Black Press Media file photo)
Community centre, 220 affordable housing units planned for Victoria-owned downtown land

The city bought the property at 926 and 930 Pandora Ave. for almost $10 million last year

The University of Victoria will work with municipalities in Greater Victoria to develop memorandums of understanding. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria municipalities work with University of Victoria to enhance partnerships

The District of Saanich, Oak Bay and the City of Victoria to strengthen academic joint initiatives

Gorge Pointe Pub owners Tom Burley, left, and Mike Joss outside the Esquimalt pub. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
Neighbours have their say on development replacing Esquimalt’s Gorge Pointe Pub

The pub’s lease is up at the end of 2021 after Abstract Developments bought the property last year

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Shail Wolf admires the ancient tree the protesters have dubbed the grandmother. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
POLL: Should there be a moratorium on old-growth logging on Vancouver Island?

The fight over the future of B.C.’s old-growth forests has thrust a… Continue reading

Remi Frederick receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Jan. 26 in Washington State. Canada’s rate of new infections has fallen below the United States for the first time in two months. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
COVID-19 infections in Canada at lowest level since September, latest numbers show

Canada’s rate of new infections also fell below the United States for the first time in two months.

White Rock’s 14635 Marine Dr. has been listed for $3,998,000. (Aaron Hinks photos)
PHOTOS: ‘Whimsical fairy tale’ B.C. house listed for $4 million

Owner wants to sell waterfront home in White Rock so she can buy a castle in France

A person wound up in the hospital after an aggressive deer attacked them while walking their dog. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley woman in hospital after deer attack while out for dog walk

Attack occurred while walking dog during first week of fawning season

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

The School District 70 administration office in Port Alberni. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
Talking vaping with students against principal’s orders gets B.C. teacher reprimanded

Conversations took place at a secondary school in School District 70 Pacific Rim

FILE – Most lanes remain closed at the Peace Arch border crossing into the U.S. from Canada, where the shared border has been closed for nonessential travel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. The restrictions at the border took effect March 21, while allowing trade and other travel deemed essential to continue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Horgan hints U.S. border could open this summer, but ‘uncomfortable’ with B.C. vaccine passports

Discussions with the federal government about allowing vaccinated tourists into the country continue

Most Read