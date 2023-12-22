 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Debit, credit machines owned by Canadian payment processor facing ‘issues’

Moneris says it is experiencing a ‘service degradation’
Black Press Media Staff
web1_20230629090636-b828ff1c536f3ef023f413fbc9c1f0990f0244ea871ecccdfeb38e889687c323
Credit cards are shown in a Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 file photo. Moneris, which operates credit and debit machines in Canada, is reporting a widespread service issue Friday, Dec. 22, 2023 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Moneris, which operates credit and debit machines in Canada, is reporting a widespread service issue during the final days of the holiday rush.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Moneris said it is experiencing a “service degradation that may result in intermittent processing issues.” It adds their team is actively investigating with “the utmost urgency to swiftly restore normal service levels.”

The issue comes in the days leading up to Christmas.

Moneris is the payment processor for many grocery chains and fast-food restaurants.

More to come.

Pop-up banner image