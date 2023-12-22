Debit, credit machines owned by Canadian payment processor facing ‘issues’

Moneris says it is experiencing a ‘service degradation’

Moneris, which operates credit and debit machines in Canada, is reporting a widespread service issue during the final days of the holiday rush.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Moneris said it is experiencing a “service degradation that may result in intermittent processing issues.” It adds their team is actively investigating with “the utmost urgency to swiftly restore normal service levels.”

The issue comes in the days leading up to Christmas.

Moneris is the payment processor for many grocery chains and fast-food restaurants.

More to come.

We are currently experiencing service degradation that may result in intermittent processing issues. Our team is actively investigating this matter with the utmost urgency to swiftly restore normal service levels. We apologize for any inconvenience this situation may cause. — Moneris (@Moneris) December 22, 2023

What a complete 💩show today at @saveonfoods Tillicum. @Moneris is glitchy and card transactions for all shoppers not going through. Your waiting line could be half hour It’s like roulette when you swipe your card. Be warned. Take cash! 🤦‍♂️ — Stephen Andrew (@Stephen_Andrew) December 22, 2023

A 2nd major disruption for @Moneris in the last few months. This comes at an especially challenging time for small businesses:

- 1 of the busiest retail sales days of the year

- cash strapped consumers depending on credit card transactions to buy some time

- only 50% of small… — Dan Kelly (@CFIB) December 22, 2023