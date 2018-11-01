Debris on road briefly closes Malahat on Halloween night

The Malahat was briefly closed in both directions again Wednesday night near Goldstream Park.
Drive BC first reported the closure at 8:43 p.m. due to debris in the road, but less than half an hour later announced the road had been reopened in both directions.
UPDATE – #BCHwy1 Finlayson Arm Road #GoldstreamProvincialPark
closed both directions due to debris on the road. Estimated opening time 9:00 PM. #VanIsle
— DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) November 1, 2018
This is the second time in the past few months that Highway 1 between Victoria and Nanaimo had been closed for loose rocks.
Last night’s closure was near Finlason Arm Road. The previous incident was also near Goldstream Park, albeit futher north near the crest of the hill.