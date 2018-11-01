Debris on road briefly closes Malahat on Halloween night

Highway 1 was closed for a short period of time due to debris in the road

On Sept. 10, 2018 a large rock fell onto the highway just past Goldstream Park, closing the Malahat in both directions while officials with the province surveyed the scene. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Transportation)

The Malahat was briefly closed in both directions again Wednesday night near Goldstream Park.

Drive BC first reported the closure at 8:43 p.m. due to debris in the road, but less than half an hour later announced the road had been reopened in both directions.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 Finlayson Arm Road #GoldstreamProvincialPark

closed both directions due to debris on the road. Estimated opening time 9:00 PM. #VanIsle — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) November 1, 2018

This is the second time in the past few months that Highway 1 between Victoria and Nanaimo had been closed for loose rocks.

Last night’s closure was near Finlason Arm Road. The previous incident was also near Goldstream Park, albeit futher north near the crest of the hill.

