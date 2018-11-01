On Sept. 10, 2018 a large rock fell onto the highway just past Goldstream Park, closing the Malahat in both directions while officials with the province surveyed the scene. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Transportation)

Debris on road briefly closes Malahat on Halloween night

Highway 1 was closed for a short period of time due to debris in the road

The Malahat was briefly closed in both directions again Wednesday night near Goldstream Park.

Drive BC first reported the closure at 8:43 p.m. due to debris in the road, but less than half an hour later announced the road had been reopened in both directions.

This is the second time in the past few months that Highway 1 between Victoria and Nanaimo had been closed for loose rocks.

RELATED: Malahat reopens following closure due to rock slide

Last night’s closure was near Finlason Arm Road. The previous incident was also near Goldstream Park, albeit futher north near the crest of the hill.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two Halloween fires in Victoria cause estimated $100,000 damage
Next story
Environment Canada forecasts deluge for Lower Mainland, snow for northwestern B.C.

Just Posted

Victoria man disputes charges of allegedly driving while in possession of pot

The man has a medical marijuana licence and says he was not impaired while driving

Minor earthquake recorded off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night

Prescribed burn blamed for smoky skies in Greater Victoria

Smoke from Sooke and Shirley descended on the region Halloween night

Voting referendum not simple choice: expert

Two-part ballot confuses many

Patrons report waiting over 40-minutes at Greater Victoria McDonald’s restaurant

Longer waiting times after the installation of the new McDelivery system

VIDEO: North Saanich home prize part of B.C. Millionaire Lottery

The grand prize winner can choose one of seven luxury homes around the province

BC Conservatives want in on electoral reform debate

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon says all parties should be included, not just NDP, Liberals

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Ruptured Enbridge natural gas pipeline is back in action

Pipeline is operating at 80 per cent capacity

Environment Canada forecasts deluge for Lower Mainland, snow for northwestern B.C.

On the south coast, Environment Canada is forecasting 60 to 80 millimetres of precipitation.

Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

Robert Gregory Bowers, accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, appeared briefly in federal court to face charges he killed 11 people.

Federal health minister responds to dying woman’s pleas to change law

Audrey Parker, who is terminally ill, says she will be ending her life sooner than she would like because Canada’s assisted dying law is too restrictive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Churchill as town celebrates rail line repairs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in a northern Manitoba community to celebrate repairs to its rail line.

‘We play for them:’ Bronco to return to ice for his first game since bus crash

One of the Humboldt Broncos in a bus crash last April will be back on the ice with his team for the first time this weekend.

Most Read