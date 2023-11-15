Decades-old wreckage of mysterious plane discovered near Kamloops

Transportation Safety Board investigating after hunter came upon the downed aircraft

The wreckage of a plane that authorities believe is decades old has been found south of Kamloops, B.C.

The Transportation Safety Board says in a statement that it was made aware of the wreck and investigators have been in contact with Kamloops RCMP.

It says it hasn’t identified which aircraft was involved in the crash.

A notice on the Civil Aviation Daily Occurrence Reporting System says a hunter reached out to the Kamloops flight information centre after finding the downed aircraft.

The notice says RCMP responded and verified the wreckage was at least 20 to 25 years old.

It says there was no registration or other identifying marks visible on the wreck.

