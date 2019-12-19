Curtis Wayne Sagmoen. (THE NEWS/files)

Decision due today in B.C. Supreme Court trial involving Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, is facing five charges

The trial of a man accused of several offences involving a sex worker is expected to conclude today in B.C. Supreme Court in Vernon.

Justice Alison Beames is scheduled to deliver her verdict in the trial of 38-year-old Curtis Sagmoen, who was facing five charges.

Beames acquitted Sagmoen on the charge of uttering threats on Wednesday.

His lawyer told the court that she would not contest the single count of possession of methamphetamine, confirming to the judge that she was inviting a conviction on the charge.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges in September at the start of the trial by judge alone, and Beames must still rule on two firearms offences and a charge of wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A search of his family’s Shuswap-area farm in 2017 uncovered the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux and police said her death was suspicious but they have not released a cause of death.

No charges have never been laid in the Genereaux case and police have not named a suspect.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria malls see jump in holiday shoppers over last year
Next story
Safety, structural concerns prompt review of 11-storey Langford building

Just Posted

Thousands on West Shore without power, wind warning issued for Greater Victoria

Environment Canada says strong winds that may cause damage expected

Ministry anticipates one-month adjustment period for motorists using new McKenzie interchange

New traffic pattern debuts during Thursday morning commute more than three years into construction

Wet, windy weather to blame for Saanich crash

Two car collision on Carey Road slows evening traffic

Oak Bay father appeals conviction for killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry sentencing Thursday

New BC Ferries hybrid vessels make their way through Panama Canal before coming to Victoria

The ships are expected to begin operating in early 2020

VIDEO: Oak Bay father who killed daughters eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Will you be travelling over the holidays?

Stockings hung by the fireplace, the smell of turkey wafting through the… Continue reading

Decision due today in B.C. Supreme Court trial involving Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, is facing five charges

UPDATED: Up to 60 cm of snow, wind expected on southern B.C. highways

Travellers being asked to use caution ahead of Christmas weekend travel

Grand Forks artist plays pot riff on classic Christmas carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Eyed Reindeer,’ ‘Let it Grow’ and ‘Green Christmas’ are on Johl Chato’s holiday album

Baby on board: Woman gives birth in bathroom of Alberta bus, driver helps out

Paramedics arrived, the baby boy was born and all was well – so well the baby got a name change

Trucker trapped in semi for six hours after Highway 1 collision

Power was cut to much of the area to make the scene safe for emergency crews

B.C. trio hopes to revolutionize tree planting industry

Flash Forest aims to plant a billion trees by 2028

Most Read