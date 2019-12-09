Peter Lawless heads the local committee looking to bid for the 2022 Invictus Games in Greater Victoria. It is competing against Germany’s Düsseldorf. (Black Press Media file photo)

Decision on Victoria’s bid for 2022 Invictus Games expected next month

Greater Victoria is competing against Germany’s Düsseldorf to host the games

Greater Victoria could find out next month whether it will host the 2022 Invictus Games, according to the head of the local bid.

“I’m expecting to know mid-January,” said Peter Lawless. Victoria is competing again Germany’s Düsseldorf to host the games.

Wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel compete in the Invictus Games across multiple sports. The name of the competition stems from a poem titled Invictus (Latin for unconquered) by English poet William Ernest Henley in which the author (himself an amputee) celebrates physical and mental perseverance in the face of daunting odds.

RELATED: Greater Victoria competes against Germany’s seventh-largest city for Invictus Games

Dominic Reid, chief executive officer of the Invictus Games Foundation, announced Victoria as one of the two finalists in late August following a tour of the region.

If Greater Victoria were to win the bid, the games would attract some 3,000 participants, as well as their family and friends, said Lawless. Lawless also told the public earlier this year that organizers are looking for a total of $39 million to stage the games, with organizers asking municipalities for some $700,000. About $27 million would come from the federal and provincial governments, $9 million from corporate sponsorship and $2 million from private fundraising.

Lawless said Victoria made its final pitch to the foundation in mid-September, then supplied additional information following the presentation. “We didn’t see anything of Düsseldorf’s presentation,” he said. An announcement was originally expected in November.

Lawless remains confident but also acknowledged that the competition is formidable.

RELATED: Greater Victoria’s bid for the Invictus Games faces tough competition

“My overall assessment remains the same,” he said. “Our bid has a truly compelling vision that is hard to discount. However, Germany has never hosted the Games. So it’s a tough choice.”

Aspects in favour of Greater Victoria’s bid include its historic cultural ties to creator and patron of the games, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and the Canadian military, as well as its history of staging events of that size, as evidenced by the 1994 Commonwealth Games.

Potential drawbacks for the Victoria bid include the fact that Canada hosted the games in 2017 and its island location.

Düsseldorf, by contrast, lies in the heart of Europe. The status of its airport as the third-largest in Germany means the area is readily accessible. The city and its surrounding urban area also boast a wide variety of facilities and cultural attractions, prompting Mercer, a global consulting company, to rank Düsseldorf as the sixth most livable city in the world, behind Vancouver (second place) but ahead of several major cities around the world.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
B.C. coroner asking for help identifying man found dead in Peace region
Next story
Police looking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly pulled a knife on an Oak Bay store owner

Just Posted

Night construction means closures for Interurban Road

Traffic interruptions at Interurban Road near Wilkinson Road from Dec. 9 to 20

Decision on Victoria’s bid for 2022 Invictus Games expected next month

Greater Victoria is competing against Germany’s Düsseldorf to host the games

UPDATED: Man arrested on Richmond Avenue after standoff with police following ‘serious assault’

Police were called early Sunday morning following an assault in the building

New Stats Canada survey confirms cash value of master’s degree

Holders of master’s degrees earn up to $21,000 more than undergraduate degree holders

320 years since the ‘Big One’ doesn’t mean it’s overdue: Canada Research Chair

‘It could happen today, tomorrow or 100 years from now’

VIDEO: Led by ‘Marriage Story,’ Netflix dominates Golden Globe noms

Netflix flexed its muscles across all categories, just as it is girding for battle with a host of new streaming services

B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

First Nations are leading a new surge of investment in B.C.

74% of 911 calls are from cellphones, so know your location: E-Comm

Cell tower triangulation generally only narrows location down to the block someone is calling from

No negligence in RCMP actions in B.C. teen’s overdose death: IIO

Police acted properly when they responded to the first reports of the boy being in distress

Would you leave your baby alone to go to the gym? This Canadian dad did

The man identifies just as a divorced dad with a nine-month-old baby

B.C. coroner asking for help identifying man found dead in Peace region

Mounties have deemed the man’s death not suspicious and believe he died earlier this year

Lawyer competence includes knowledge of Indigenous-Crown history: B.C. law society

All practising lawyers in B.C. will be required to take a six-hour online course covering these areas

Wealth of Canadians divided along racial lines, says report on income inequality

One interesting finding was that racialized men have a higher employment rate than non-racialized men

Vancouver ‘party bus’ slapped with $27,000+ fine for carrying minors, alcohol on board

Fine could escalate to $50,000, police say

Most Read