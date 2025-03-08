Loss of women working part-time jobs a signal of change: B.C. labour stats

B.C. sees a loss of women working part time jobs since January 2025

An analysis of February's Labour Force Survey numbers by Statistics Canada shows the early influence of a trade war with the U.S., says Diana Gibson, the Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation.

"We were on the uptick, and now tariffs have hit," said Gibson. "It's disappointing but not surprising."

Gibson said that while the unemployment statistic has remained stable, at six per cent, there are notable changes in B.C.'s workforce and economy from January to February. B.C. saw employment gains in healthcare, agriculture and social assistance industries, while it experienced stagnation in other industries, like manufacturing.

"While our economy is built to withstand U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s tariffs better than most other provinces, the impact is still significant," said Gibson.

A "signal of change" of the early impact of the tariffs is the lack of growth in the manufacturing industry and a noted decline in the number of women working part-time jobs, said the minister.

"This is maybe an indication that people had to pull back in the economy."

Statistics Canada said that nationally, women are more likely than men to work part-time jobs, largely due to childcare constraints.

Gibson said that often, the first jobs to be cut when companies are scaling down are the part-time positions which are largely occupied by women and young people.

"Women working part-time and young people are the first to lose their jobs," said Gibson.

Since January 1, B.C. has gained 25,400 full-time jobs, which is the highest increase across the country. Additionally, the province has experienced the country's largest increase in self-employment, at 15,100.

The province's unemployment rate of six percent is below the national average of 6.6 percent and is the third-lowest rate among all provinces.

The City of Kelowna saw a decrease in employment from 120,400 people to 115,300 people from January to February 2025, while other regions including Vancouver, Victoria, Kamloops, Nanaimo, and Chilliwack saw increases in employment. Abbotsford also saw a marginal decrease in employment.

Gavin Dew, the Shadow Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation and MLA of Kelowna-Mission said that private sector job growth has not been keeping pace with the NDP’s expansion of the public sector and that overall job growth is not keeping up with population growth.

“Once again we see the strongest employment numbers in Victoria, a government town," said Dew. "The Jobs Minister is oblivious to what's happening out here in the rest of the province."

Dew said he has heard from constituents that people are either giving up or packing up and leaving B.C. for "greener pastures where taxes are lower, enterprise is encouraged, and success is celebrated."

In an effort to bolster B.C.'s economy, Gibson said that the NDP is removing red tape that hinders inter-provincial trade. She explained that currently, goods traded between provinces must adhere to face both federal and provincial inspections, an inefficiency that is now being streamlined.

Gibson also pointed to 18 resource projects worth approximately $20 billion that are slated to move forward and create approximately 8,000 jobs across B.C.