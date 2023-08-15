Deedee Brown’s murder near Chemainus remains unsolved 8 years later

Penelakut Island teen’s body was found near Norway Island on Aug. 19, 2015

Someone always knows something and the Brown family hasn’t given up hope that new information will eventually come to light regarding the murder of Delores (Deedee) Brown eight years ago.

The Penelakut Island teenager was declared missing after she didn’t return home on the night of July 27, 2015. Her body was discovered three weeks later on Aug. 19 near Norway Island. Police immediately declared it a homicide.

As another anniversary date approaches, the Brown family has remained diligent in the quest to generate tips that might lead to the arrest of her killer or killers.

An electronic message board was erected south of Duncan late last year that’s seen by countless thousands of motorists each day and urges anyone who might have information on the case to call Ladysmith RCMP.

Messages appear on the board on a rotating basis. It’s located on the southbound side of the Trans-Canada Highway across from the Old Farm Market.

Aunt Donna M. Brown commented earlier this year in a story about the message board that Deedee was very quiet and shy.

Deedee was just 19 when she died and the family’s quest for justice for her is unwavering.

“We’ve got to keep it out there,” said Donna in a Courier story in March. “Someone will say something soon. Hopefully something will click in.”

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit considers it an ongoing investigation, but couldn’t reveal if there have been any new leads in order not to jeopardize the case.

“I checked with VIIMCU and was advised there are no updates to provide at this time,” noted Cpl. Alex Bérubé, an RCMP media relations officer.

Anyone with even the slightest bit of knowledge of what might have happened to Deedee, especially those who haven’t come forward yet, can call the VIIMCU Information Line at 250‐380-6211.