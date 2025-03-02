Deena Beeston elected Mayor of Ladysmith

Beeston received 854 votes out of 1,740 ballots cast

Deena Beeston has been elected Mayor of Ladysmith in the March 1, 2025 byelection.

Deena Beeston has been elected Mayor of Ladysmith in the March 1, 2025 byelection. Advertisement

The votes are in and Deena Beeston has been elected mayor of Ladysmith.

All advance voting ballots, mail ballots and general voting day ballots were counted after voting closed at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 1.

A total of 1,740 ballots were cast, with Beeston garnering 854 of them.

The Chronicle reached Beeston at her home in Ladysmith on election night. She was quick to acknowledge the role she's taking on, saying, "Now the work starts."

She was also quick to praise her team and supporters.

"I had a lot of really good people, working really hard for me and their efforts really paid off," Beeston said. "I want to live up to the trust that everybody's shown me and I'm really determined to do the best job that can be done."

She said she's most eager to meet with council, set priorities and get forming "a really strong working relationship right away so we can hit the ground running."

Beeston was elected from a group of five candidates who ran for the position of mayor in the March 1 byelection. Joe Friesenhan received 504 votes, followed by Russ Barling with 279 votes, Terje Hanssen with 92 votes, and Raymon Travis Farmere with six.

"Thank you for trusting me to represent you as your next mayor. I am grateful to my supporters, family, and friends who believed in my vision and supported my campaign," Beeston said on election night. "I look forward to working with the council and town team to meet the needs of our community and a new chapter of open, respectful governance as we move forward."

The official results of the byelection will be declared by Wednesday, March 5, when the count is finalized.

“The Town of Ladysmith is grateful to everyone who participated in the byelection,” said Ladysmith's Chief Election Officer Donna Smith in a press release. “We look forward to declaring the official results next week.”