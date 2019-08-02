Deer in Esquimalt seen with crossbow bolt shot through leg

The buck was put down and the incident is part of a police investigation

A buck in Esquimalt was seen with a crossbow bolt shot through its leg. The animal was put down by the Victoria Police Department. (File contributed/VicPD)

Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday morning a buck was spotted in the 600-block of Bryden court with a crossbow bolt shot through his leg.

The buck was in distress and resting on a resident’s lawn when officers from the Esquimalt Division of the Victoria Police Department arrived.

ALSO READ: Experts alarmed after deer meat from diseased herd allowed into Canada’s food system

“Officers located an arrow or bolt from a crossbow in through the hindquarter of the deer in the joint between the leg and the body,” said police spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford. “The deer was in some distress, so officers made the decision to put the deer down.”

The buck was shot by an unspecified police firearm.

ALSO READ: Deer shot by arrow, put down by B.C. conservation sparks investigation

The bolt was retained and kept as evidence for an ongoing investigation.

“This is concerning, of course for the deer, but also concerning if people are going around shooting deer while there are kids and other pets around,” Rutherford said.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook