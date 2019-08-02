Deer in Esquimalt seen with crossbow bolt shot through leg

Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday morning a buck was spotted in the 600-block of Bryden court with a crossbow bolt shot through his leg.
The buck was in distress and resting on a resident’s lawn when officers from the Esquimalt Division of the Victoria Police Department arrived.
“Officers located an arrow or bolt from a crossbow in through the hindquarter of the deer in the joint between the leg and the body,” said police spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford. “The deer was in some distress, so officers made the decision to put the deer down.”
The buck was shot by an unspecified police firearm.
The bolt was retained and kept as evidence for an ongoing investigation.
“This is concerning, of course for the deer, but also concerning if people are going around shooting deer while there are kids and other pets around,” Rutherford said.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.
