This injured deer was seen in the Fern Crescent area of Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

Deer shot by arrow, put down by B.C. conservation sparks investigation

Conservation officers looking for information about Maple Ridge incident

An investigation is underway in Maple Ridge after a deer was shot with an arrow, according to conservation officers.

On Oct. 24, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service received a report that there was a deer that was shot with an arrow wandering around the 24000 block of Fern Crescent in Maple Ridge.

Both RCMP and conservation officers responded. The deer was found but later euthanized after officials ruled it was suffering and would not have survived the injury.

Officers canvassed the homes in the area, but did not turn up any information about who might have shot the deer with the arrow.

“The deer’s meat was determined to be salvageable and was donated that evening,” said a news release.

The COS is requesting that anyone with information about this occurrence to please call the Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277 or online.

Callers can remain anonymous when providing information, and if it leads to a successful prosecution you could be eligible for a reward.

