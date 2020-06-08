Deer traps woman on front doorstep in Oak Bay

A woman walking her dog on June 4 was rescued by an Oak Bay resident after an aggressive deer scared her onto the doorstep of someone’s home.

The woman was walking in the 2400-block of Hamiota Street when she and her dog came across the deer.

“They took refuge on a resident’s doorstep until someone chased it away with a lawn chair,” said the Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

Oak Bay police reminds the public that there are fawns at this time of year and does will go into protective mode. Urban deer are known to be provoked by the presence of a dog, as calls like this are not uncommon in the spring, Bernoties noted.

“Please be careful if you are walking your dog in an area you know the deer like to frequent,” Bernoties said. “If a deer approaches, pick up your dog and try to back away while putting something between you and the deer.”

The aggressive deer was among the calls for service to the Oak Bay Police Department from June 1 to 7.

Bernoties was disappointed that Oak Bay Police caught a new driver doing 110 km/h on McNeil Avenue, 70 km over the 40 km/h limit, Sunday night. The driver was fined $477 and their car impounded seven days.

In an odd case of petty theft, a resident reported her wheelbarrow missing, which contained gravel, from her front yard in the 600-block of Transit Road on June 3.

Police responded to the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue where a building in the Village was vandalized with graffiti on June 3.

On June 6 an Oak Bay police officer observed a man acting suspiciously behind Oak Bay High. Following an identification check the man was arrested for breaching court-imposed conditions.

The University of Victoria security called Oak Bay police on June 6 to report that someone had driven their vehicle on grass at the campus and caused some damage.

“A witness observed the incident and attempted to talk to the driver who did not appear to care,” Bernoties said. An attempt to report the licence plate proved incorrect.

A resident on the 2000-block of Townley Street reported the rear-passenger window of their car was smashed overnight and discovered June 6. No items of value had been left in the car. On June 7 a resident reported that her insurance decal had been removed from her vehicle in the 2100-block of Cadboro Bay Road.

Police are asking for the public’s help with any information on the above cases by calling the non-emergency line, 250-592-2424.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

