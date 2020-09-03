A small deer wanders into the Naden Wardroom at CFB Esquimalt. (Capt. Sam Sader/Twitter)

Deer wanders into wardroom at CFB Esquimalt

The animal came in through an open patio door

Have you heard the one about a deer walking into a bar?

Capt. Sam Sader, base commander of CFB Esquimalt, posted the joke on Twitter accompanying a photo of a “four-legged walk-in” to the Naden Wardroom on the base.

According to Sub-Lieutenant Michelle Scott, public affairs officer, wildlife entering the wardroom, which is used for accommodations, meals and events, is a rare occurrence.

“At CFB Esquimalt we happily share the base with the local wildlife – especially deer, and in this instance the deer came up the stairs to munch on flower bushes near the patio,” she wrote in a statement to Black Press Media.

The deer wandered into the building through open patio doors but ran out of the building on its own accord and without incident.

The wardroom is located just outside the HMC Dockyard gate.

 

CFB Esquimalt

