Vancouver court on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver court on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. defence lawyers call foul as Crown counsel granted access to COVID-19 vaccines

Defence attorneys are pushing the province to extend inoculation access to workers in courtrooms across B.C.

Advocates are galvanized now that Vancouver Crown attorneys have been granted early access to COVID-19 vaccines while defence lawyers have not.

Criminal Defence Advocacy Society is calling upon the province to extend inoculation access granted to BC Prosecution Service personnel, to workers in courtrooms across the province.

Others in courtrooms face the risk of exposure to the virus every day, the group wrote in a letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry Monday (May 10).

Defense lawyers, sheriffs and court clerks have been required to work in person at complex bail hearings, sentencing and trials since last spring.

RELATED: B.C. provincial court to reduce, but not halt, operations

“There are five persons, often from different health regions, all in the same courtroom,” reads the letter from CDAS, representing around 300 Greater Vancouver defence attorneys.

“It is not infrequent for masks to be removed for practical reasons when a counsel or a witness is speaking at length and needs to be heard by all parties.”

Kyla Lee, a Vancouver-based criminal lawyer, sounded the alarm Tuesday about the so-called “secret” decision made by the provincial health office.

Lee said she found it appalling that sheriffs and defence lawyers, “who have more public-facing interaction,” were not prioritized first for vaccines.

Vancouver Coastal Health has confirmed to Black Press Media that courthouses and law firms were not included in its frontline worker priority program.

However, exceptions can be made, the health authority said, on a case-by-case basis – for lawyers part of a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the workplace.

When asked, the BC Prosecution Service said it did not seek early access to vaccines.

“Personnel working in Vancouver were recently offered priority access to vaccinations,” counsel Dan McLaughlin confirmed in an email.

READ MORE: B.C. couple accused of flying to Yukon to get COVID-19 vaccine to appear in court


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusCourtvaccines

Previous story
Man arrested in Nanaimo after failed attempts at bank robbery, ATM mugging, shoplifting
Next story
Questions remain about the future of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot in Canada

Just Posted

These are just a handful of Vancouver Island’s missing person cases. Clockwise from top left: Lisa Marie Young, Lindsey Nicholls, Micheal Dunahee, Jesokah Adkens, Belinda Cameron and Emma Fillipoff. (File photos courtesy of family members and police departments)
Gorge skull fragment could bring closure to one Greater Victoria missing person case

Skeletal remains found in Greater Victoria have not yet been identified

Colwood Fire Rescue (Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff)
Gas leak at Colwood Corners

Emergency crews on scene

Victoria police will be working to arrest as many people with active warrants as possible during #VicPDWarrantWednesday May 12. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police aim to make sweeping arrests during #VicPDWarrantWednesday

Officers working to locate people with active arrest warrants

Patrick OLeary won $1 million in the March 24 draw of the Lotto 6/49. (BCLC image)
Sooke man cashes $1-million lottery ticket

The excavator operator had to look twice to confirm the win

According to Statistics Canada, Greater Victoria’s unemployment rose half a per cent to 6.2 per cent in April 2021 compared to the previous month. (Black Press Media File)
Unemployment in Greater Victoria continues to rise

April figures peg local unemployment at 6.2%

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is pictured in a pharmacy in Boulogne Billancourt, outside Paris. Questions remained Wednesday about the future of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Canada, as Manitoba limited use of the shot and Ontario announced it planned to save an incoming shipment to use as second doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Christophe Ena, File
Questions remain about the future of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot in Canada

More than two million Canadians have received AstraZeneca and 17 have been confirmed to have VITT

A Mountie issued B.C. RCMP’s first ticket for non-essential travel May 1. (Black Press Media files)
Driver ticketed, told to ‘return to Lower Mainland immediately’ by Vancouver Island police

The motorist was originally pulled over for driving-related offences May 1

(Black Press Media)
Emergency alert test an ‘accidental re-broadcast’ of last week’s, B.C. says

Province says alert was sent out due to human error

Children walk back to their classroom while wearing masks and physical distancing at St. Barnabas Catholic School in Scarborough, Ont., in October, 2020. A group of B.C. teachers has issued an open letter calling for the relaxation of non-pharmaceutical interventions for children in B.C. schools. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Group of B.C. teachers calls for easing of pandemic measures for students

Teacher group says ‘response to COVID is out of balance to the cost our youth are paying’

Adam Hamdan has been living in Christina Lake since November 2020. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorist charges given temporary residence in Canada

Adam Hamdan had been facing deportation to Jordan, where he holds citizenship through his Palestinian parents

Lumber is shown in the back of a van in this recent image provided by the Saskatoon Police Service. The skyrocketing prices for lumber is fuelling a trend that has authorities across the country warning builders to keep their guard up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatoon Police Service-Const. Derek Chesney *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘It is a gold mine:’ Builders warned of rising lumber thefts across Canada

Many North American mills curtailed production temporarily earlier in 2020 because of COVID lockdowns

RCMP arrested a man in north Nanaimo who wound up empty-handed after allegedly failing at shoplifting, bank robbery and robbery at ATM machine. (File photo)
Man arrested in Nanaimo after failed attempts at bank robbery, ATM mugging, shoplifting

RCMP cuff suspect in office-supply store after ‘short-lived crime spree’

RCMP. (Black Press File)
Major Crimes called in after 2 bodies discovered on remote road near Penticton

A manhunt involving a police helicopter took place on May 10

Most Read