Defensive driving saves lives on B.C. highway

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

RCMP say a major head-on collision was averted last weekend due to defensive driving by a charter bus driver.

At approximately 3:00 am, on Oct. 7, the Revelstoke RCMP were dispatched to a vehicle collision between a commercial truck and a passenger bus on the Trans-Canada Highway, approximately 3 km east of Revelstoke. Due to defensive driving of the charter bus driver, say RCMP, many lives were saved. Only a few minor injuries resulted.

After examining the scene and dash cam footage from the bus, it was determined that the eastbound bus was struck when a westbound truck approached a curve and crossed over into the eastbound lane and into the path of the bus. Chilling footage shows the charter bus driver being forced onto the shoulder of the highway at the last moment to avoid collision.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for under an hour.

Considering the recent volume of commercial vehicle incidents in the area, the Revelstoke RCMP and BC RCMP Traffic Services would like to remind all drivers that roadways are constructed for safe driving at the posted speed limit. Driving to road conditions means travelling at a rate which ensures the ability to safely maintain your lane and stay on the road. All drivers are encouraged to slow down: drive the speed limit, (advisory or variable speed limits), and do their part to ensure that everyone gets to their destination safely, stated SSgt Kurt Grabinsky of the Revelstoke RCMP in a press release.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study
Next story
UBC opens new innovation hub in downtown Kelowna

Just Posted

Transport truck navigation apps don’t warn drivers about low bridge in Esquimalt

Another truck was lodged under the E&N bridge on Hereward Road on Thursday

VicPD issues 50 tickets in one day

Offers education instead of paying fines

Charge laid in Saanich crash that severely injured 11-year-old girl

Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk from North Saanich has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Sidney-Anacortes ferry stops Oct. 22 to Nov. 4

Vessel re-assigned as seven sister ships need repairs

Langford mayor calls for campground cleanup

Lack of communication from the Ministry makes residents ‘suspicious’

Victoria teen suffers whiplash in school ‘bubble’ soccer game

Middle school students injured in teacher-student competition

Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

Explosive device discovered at tent city on Vancouver Island

RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit on way to Nanaimo to deal with possible bomb in homeless camp

Defensive driving saves lives on B.C. highway

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

UBC opens new innovation hub in downtown Kelowna

New hub located in the city’s Innovation Centre

B.C. adventurer takes two-wheels through Tibet

Ultimately, James Leigh said it’s not death he’s afraid of, it’s mediocrity.

Sooke pig farm controversy rocks neighbourhood

West Coast Road property subject of an ongoing saga

Goat troopers reclaim overgrown Vancouver Island park

No kidding, goats weed out invasive plants north of Parksville

Court dismisses case against Cowichan’s Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit

Second lawsuit expected to be heard next year

Most Read