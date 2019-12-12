Delayed downtown Victoria holiday Lights of Wonder back on track

The first Lights of Wonder Christmas village is back on track.
The dazzling light show and market was originally set to open on Dec. 13 until Dec. 30, but on Dec. 6 the Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA), which bought the display for $500,000, said technical difficulties were causing delays.
On Thursday the DVBA announced the Lights of Wonder will officially open on Dec. 20, with an extended period to run until Jan. 4.
The free family event will include more than 100,000 lights, live entertainment, food, merchants and more.
Events kick off on Friday Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.
For more information visit lightsofwonder.ca
