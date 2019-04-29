280 Island Hwy. (Google Maps)

Delays expected as CRD carrying out water work on Island Highway

Lane closures with alternating traffic will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday

Lane closures with alternating traffic routes will be in effect on April 30 and May 1 between Helmcken Road and Stormont Road in order for the Capital Regional District to carry out water works.

ALSO READ: Road work closes Island Highway potentially until mid-June

Delays are to be expected and drivers are recommended to use an alternative route between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Drivers are asked to lower their speed and use caution when travelling through the work zone.

ALSO READ: View Royal neighbours’ patience tried by traffic tieups

The developers of 280 Island Hwy. are connecting a sewer line across Island Highway to around Beaumont Avenue. As a result, lane closures with alternating traffic will be in effect in that area until Monday, June 17, a public traffic advisory notice said.

The area is getting frontage improvements, including the installation of a sidewalk as part of the road work.

