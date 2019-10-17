Construction work on the CRD’s wastewater treatment project will impact traffic on Interurban Road until January. (Black Press Media file photo)

Delays expected on Interurban Road due to wastewater treatment project in Saanich

Traffic down to a single alternating lane until Sunday evening

Traffic on Interurban Road south of Camosun College will be down to single-lane alternating 24 hours a day from Thursday morning to Sunday evening.

Due to construction for the Capital Regional District’s (CRD) wastewater treatment project, traffic will alternate through one lane near the intersection of Interurban and Alan roads.

READ ALSO: Wastewater treatment facility projected to be $10 million over budget

READ ALSO: Water contamination halts CRD project construction at Colquitz River

Delays are to be expected during the morning and afternoon commutes and the CRD asks that drivers plan ahead and have patience.

The $775-million wastewater treatment project is being built with funding from the CRD as well as the federal and provincial governments. The project will service the largest municipalities in Greater Victoria and has a construction deadline of Dec. 31, 2020, in order to meet federal and provincial waste treatment regulations.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Democrat Elijah Cummings, who led Trump impeachment probe, has died
Next story
Woman, 24, faces life-altering injuries after being dragged 4 blocks by vehicle in Vancouver

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP bust seizes $50,000 worth of drugs

More than 300 grams of cocaine and crack-cocaine seized in Victoria

Downtown Victoria tea shop switches to plastic tea bags

Murchie’s Tea and Coffee says the transition is temporary

Delays expected on Interurban Road due to wastewater treatment project in Saanich

Traffic down to a single alternating lane until Sunday evening

Indigenous artist challenges people to re-assess environments with new project

The ‘Indigenous Illuminations’ transforms the ordinary into something new

Last week for first year of Oak Bay deer contraception campaign

Crew working to administer second booster to all 60 does

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day’s top stories

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley

LETTERS: Wolf kills, wilderness protection and caribou recovery

Readers respond to Tom Fletcher’s column on B.C. program

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

‘Sky didn’t fall:’ Police, lawyers still adjusting after pot legalization

Statistics Canada says 541 people were charged under the federal Cannabis Act between Oct. 17, 2018 and the end of the year

Fewer people prescribed opioids in B.C., but other provinces lack data: doctors

Patients who began taking opioids were prescribed smaller doses for shorter duration

Electric cello, stolen from vehicle in Williams Lake, returned to U.S. owner

Rita Rice of Texas said she and her husband had given up hope of ever seeing it again

Vancouver Island’s West Coast going wild about cycling

Ongoing project will tie Tofino and Ucluelet together with a paved cycling trail

Most Read