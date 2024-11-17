 Skip to content
Delays on Coquihalla for traffic incident near Great Bear Snowshed

Details of the incident are not yet known
Brittany Webster
Traffic is backed up on the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt for a vehicle incident on Nov. 17, 2024. Google Maps

DriveBC is warning of significant traffic delays on the Coquihalla. 

A vehilce incident just south of the Great Bear Snowshed was reported just after 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes. 

Details of the incident are not known at this time. 

