Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 are out of their packaging to be prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francois Mori

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 are out of their packaging to be prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francois Mori

Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

A month-long slowdown in Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine deliveries should end next week, with the single biggest shipment of vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech to date.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander overseeing Canada’s vaccine distribution, says Pfizer has confirmed it will ship 400,000 doses to Canada starting Monday.

Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week, and another 168,000 from Moderna.

But Moderna’s next shipment on Feb. 22 is only two-thirds of what it was supposed to be.

The company is struggling to ramp up production with its Swiss manufacturing partner Lonza.

A spokeswoman for Pfizer Canada says the upgrades to the company’s plant in Belgium are complete and production is back on track to meet Canada’s order for four million doses by the end of March.

ALSO READ: ‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccinesvideo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Metchosin parents call for improved traffic safety at Hans Helgesen Elementary
Next story
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Just Posted

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke NDP MP Randall Garrison (File - Black Press Media)
Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke NDP MP Randall Garrison acclaimed as NDP candidate

Garrison seeking third federal term

The province announced Wednesday it has extended the lease of the Travelodge until Dec. 31 to ensure its residents are not displaced onto the street or nearby parks. (Black Press Media file photo)
Province extends lease on Victoria Travelodge

94 residents will transition to housing by end of the year

(Black Press Media file photo)
One man arrested after Elements Casino break-in

Security company alerted police

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP continue to investigate a fraud case that saw a North Saanich senior lose $88,000.
North Saanich senior in 80s loses $88,000 to cyberfraud

Another fraud sees Sidney senior lose $7,000 to man pretending to be grandson

(Black Press Media file photo)
Suspect in custody following daytime break-in at Saanich home

Owner home at the time of break-in, fled the residence while calling 911

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 are out of their packaging to be prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francois Mori
Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media File Photo)
POLL: Are you happy to see the arrival of snow in Greater Victoria?

Despite what the groundhogs told us, winter’s not done with us yet.… Continue reading

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Heat of the moment:’ Calgary police say officer kicked dog during high-risk arrest

Supt. Ryan Ayliffe said the kick is not an accepted or standard part of training

Staff at Duncan’s Beautiful Smiles Denture Clinic, and other businesses in the office building the clinic resides in on Brae Road, have raised concerns that staff and clients at neighbouring Fallen for Nails, Hair & Beauty Salon are not wearing masks, as is mandated under the health rules during the COViD-19 pandemic. (From Beautiful Smiles Denture Clinic’s Facebook page)
Maskless salon in Duncan temporarily closes doors following complaints by business neighbours

Duncan business facing increased pressure over flouting COVID-19 rules

FILE – Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Researcher say they hope this work can affect policy changes

A trail camera photo of a wolverine in B.C.’s Shuswap region. (Photo courtesy Grant Hiebert)
Researchers puncture the myth of the Vancouver Island wolverine

VIU team shows Island wolverines largely indistinct from mainland counterparts

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik speaks at an event at the B.C. legislature on phasing out salmon farms in the Broughton Archipelago north of Vancouver Island, Sept. 19, 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. wasn’t consulted on shutting more salmon farms, Horgan says

Industry pleads for time after federal order to close 19 sites

A B.C. Centre for Disease Control map showing COVID-19 case counts for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6 by local health area. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Nanaimo takes over as Vancouver Island’s COVID-19 hotspot

Greater Nanaimo saw 93 cases from Jan. 31-Feb. 6, nearly double the previous week’s count

Most Read