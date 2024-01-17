Delta Mayor criticizes FortisBC for delayed notices on gas odour incident

The utility took four hours to inform locals after initial reports

The Mayor of Delta issued a statement today, condemning FortisBC for what he called ‘an egregious oversight’ in the handling of a recent gas odour incident. The utility took four hours to issue a public statement after initial reports of a heavy odor that enveloped Ladner, North Delta, and the ferry terminal.

The mayor expressed his dissatisfaction, stating, “It is unacceptable that Delta residents and businesses were left in the dark about a very serious gas odor that spread throughout Delta earlier today. It took FortisBC over four hours after initial reports before they made a public statement.”

Delta Police and the Fire Department received numerous calls regarding the odour, and Delta Fire crews promptly responded to ensure there were no on-site gas leaks.

In a news release on Tuesday evening, FortisBC confirmed that the Ladner plant was the source of a minor leak, now under control, with repairs in progress. The company explained that the pungent smell was due to an additive used to detect leaks, assuring the public that the released amount is not hazardous to inhale and is expected to dissipate.

The heavy odour prompted the BC Ferries terminal nearby to advise foot passengers to stay inside during their Tuesday commute, while vehicle passengers were instructed to roll up their windows to avoid the smell.

Mayor Harvie added that the stress and panic that the incident caused both the public and first responders was completely unnecessary. He has asked the City Manager to conduct a full review into what caused the gas odour leak and why it took over four hours for FortisBC to inform anyone about it, calling the utility to be accountable for their delay.