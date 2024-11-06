Deluge coming for B.C.’s north coast as crews work to restore power further south

Thousands still without power in Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast from Monday’s storm

Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain on British Columbia’s north coast, while several thousand BC Hydro customers remain without power across the south coast after heavy winds on Monday.

The weather office says total rainfall amounts between 110 and 130 millimetres are expected on the north coast, including Prince Rupert.

It says inland areas will see 70 to 110 millimetres of rain before the downpours ease.

The warning says the rain will taper off later Wednesday in Stewart, but continue overnight in Terrace and Kitimat, easing by Thursday morning.

On the south coast, power has been restored for the vast majority of 290,000 BC Hydro customers who were in the dark at some point on Monday as strong winds battered coastal areas and parts of the central Interior.

The Crown utility says about 3,500 customers remain without power on the south coast, mostly in Metro Vancouver and on the Sunshine Coast, though it expects to have the lights back on for most later Wednesday.

It says additional crews have been called in to help with repair efforts in Sechelt and West Vancouver, as well as nearby Gambier and Keats islands.

An update on the BC Hydro website says the work includes clearing trees and vegetation, and repairing broken power poles and lines.