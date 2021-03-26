Demolition set to start at Saanich’s 53-year-old ice slab at Pearkes

Pearkes’ 53-year-old Gold rink is set to be replaced by fall 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich skaters can mark their calendars as the Pearkes Recreation Centre’s Gold Arena is on track to have a new ice slab ready for use this fall.

Demolition and replacement of the arena’s 53-year-old ice slab is set to start in April.

In 2018, Saanich’s Strategic Facilities Master Plan indicated that the concrete slab under the ice at the Gold Arena had developed cracks and would need to be replaced in the next few years.

The project was allotted $2.6 million and the rink was closed in April 2020 to allow the permafrost under the slab to melt ahead of construction.

According to Graham Thompson, manager for the recreation centre, the contractor is expected to start demolition the week of April 5. The Gold Arena will be closed, but all other facilities at the recreation centre will remain open during construction.

“The Gold Arena is an essential part of our community and this project will ensure our residents can enjoy ice programs and services for many years to come,” Thomson said. “We’re excited to start the next phase and expect the project to be completed in time for the fall 2021 ice season.”

Loud noises should be anticipated while crews work – particularly during the initial demolition.

The new slab is among a series of upgrades planned for the Gold Arena; the ice melt pit, rink boards and glass, elevator, nets and flooring are also slated to be replaced.

