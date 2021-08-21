Demonstration to disrupt Victoria intersection at Fort, Douglas Streets

Demonstrators will disrupt traffic in downtown Victoria on Saturday as they hope to convey the urgency of climate change’s impacts.

Extinction Rebellion said in a release that they’ll be intermittently stopping traffic at the intersection of Fort and Douglas Streets starting at noon.

The group is pointing to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s sixth report, released on Aug. 6, which – after drawing from 14,000 scientific studies – said human actions are unequivocally causing the atmosphere, land and oceans to warm.

“We would rather not be causing disruption, but we feel obliged to do so in order to avoid the enormous disruptions that climate change brings,” the Extinction Rebellion release said. “In B.C., the most predictable of these includes increasingly devastating wildfires, drought, heat domes, inundation of major parts of the Lower Mainland caused by sea-level rise and the displacement of British Columbians caused by these events.”

The group is demanding climate action from all levels of government and specifically called out B.C. and the feds for moving forward with natural gas and oil sands bitumen projects, respectively.

“We believe civil disobedience is an appropriate response to the irreversible destruction of a stable climate, and the possible extinction of up to a million plant and animal species,” the release said. “We welcome people dedicated to the principles of peaceful non-violent action to join us as we continue demanding the change that is required.”

