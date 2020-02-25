A protest is planned to block traffic on the Pat Bay Highway Wednesday afternoon. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Demonstrators plan to shut down Pat Bay Highway Wednesday afternoon

Protest is in support of Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Public Facebook posts circulating online say a protest will shut down the Pat Bay Highway Wednesday afternoon.

The post, which has been shared to Facebook groups as well as on public profiles, calls the demonstration a protest and says it is planned from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on “Wednesday the 26th.”

It says the Pat Bay Highway will be shut down and that the protest is being held to help Wet’suwet’en First Nation.

In 2013, hundreds joined the Idle No More movement and blocked traffic on the Pat Bay Highway at Mount Newton X Road to protest the federal government’s omnibus budget bill and bring awareness to the conditions on First Nations reserves.

