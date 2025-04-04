Denman Islander selling ‘Elbow’s Up’ t-shirts to benefit food bank

Gracie MacDonald wants to help strapped food banks

Denman Island resident, Gracie MacDonald wanted to do something that would help strapped food banks, support local businesses and the Buy Canadian movement.

“We had seen Saturday Night Live where Mike Myers was doing the ‘Elbow’s Up’ thing and thought that's pretty inspiring,” said MacDonald.

MacDonald decided to print up ‘Elbow’s Up’ t-shirts here in the Comox Valley at Brazen Canadian with support from Heather and source the shirts from Ontario. A truly Canadian product.

“I showed it to my friends and they picked between four or five choices, and the one they liked best was the one we used. (Heather) gave us a really great price and found t-shirts that were made in Ontario.”

The shirts are for sale on Facebook Marketplace at www.facebook.com/share/15dnxh187v/ for $36. Of that, $10 goes straight to the Denman Island food bank. MacDonald delivers them to the Comox Valley.

“We have raised $500 so far. Our first goal is $1,000 but Heather at Brazen has told us that she will continue to supply the shirts at the discounted price if we want to sell more.”

MacDonald said many people have bought the shirt in preparation of travel - to show their Canadian pride wherever they go.

“People buy them who are planning to take trips and wanting to be Canadian - it’s been well received.”

“I’m going to Montreal in June and I have a big pile going to my family back there.”