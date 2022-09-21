The Department of National Defence is conducting controlled burns at Rocky Point between Sept. 21 and mid-October. (Google Maps)

Department of National Defence conducting controlled burns in Metchosin

Residents warned smoke will be visible but fires will be under control

The Department of National Defence (DND) is advising residents it will be conducting prescribed burns at Rocky Point in Metchosin and visible smoke is expected.

The burns are scheduled to take place for three to five days between Sept. 21 and mid-October. In all, up to 50 hectares of land may be burned.

The burns are performed to mitigate wildfire risks, maintain open landscapes for military training, and to protect and restore Garry Oak ecosystems. The burning is planned in advance and kept under control by the British Columbia Wildfire Service, according to DND.

Burns are conducted when weather is favourable for the specific site being burned.

