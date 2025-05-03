Derelict Queen of Sidney ferry goes up in flames on Fraser River in Mission

Nearby residents advised to stay in homes to minimize exposure to hazardous emissions

Mission Fire responded to a fire on the derelict Queen of Sidney ferry moored on the Fraser River near Cooper Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday, May 3, 2025. (Shane MacKichan)

An early-morning fire on the water in Mission has caused the City of Mission to activate its Emergency Operations Centre.

The derelict BC Ferry (Queen of Sidney) is on fire on the Fraser River. The fire happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 3.

Residents in the nearby area (Chester Street to 287 Street/South of Lougheed Highway) have been advised to shelter in place to minimize exposure to any hazardous emissions.

A city press release states, “if you reside in the surrounding vicinity, please remain indoors, close all windows and doors, and turn off any ventilation systems that draw air from outside.”

The Mission Fire Rescue Service (MFRS) and the Ministry of Environment (MOE) were actively managing the situation. Due to the environmental concerns, firefighters did not attack the fire but rather alerted several agencies including Coast Guard and BC Fisheries. The fire completely engulfed the old ferry which was decommissioned in 2000.

The activation of the Emergency Operations Centre aims to coordinate efforts efficiently and ensure the safety of all affected individuals.

Further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.