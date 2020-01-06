Satellite Studio has created OpenStreetMap Haiku which uses data to create short poems about locations around the world. (Screenshot OpenStreetMap Haiku)

Designers create map that writes haikus about any location in the world

Map uses OpenStreetMap data to write short poems

A team of designers have come up with a way to make automated poetry about places in the world.

Using OpenStreetMap (OSM) data, Satellite Studio has created a haiku map that creates haikus using randomly assembled data from a specific location on the map.

“One can rather think about OSM as a gigantic database of all the things in the world,” a website post from Satellite Studio says. “In OpenStreetMap Haiku, we use that crazy amount of data by matching OSM tags with random verses.”

READ ALSO: Online map shows Canadian opinions on climate change issues

For example, when using the Black Press Media office location on Broughton Street in downtown Victoria, the map comes up with “What would the Royal Theatre Think?/ Coming hot/ The same pot of coffee.”

Another option from the same location yields “The warm belly of the bus/ What would Royal Theatre think?/ Quite chilly.”

The map takes into account weather, local time of day, transportation and even businesses and buildings nearby.

The original inspiration of the project comes from a different project called Every Thing Every Time by Naho Matsuda. In it, her work creates “impractical poetry” from data streams and sensors across a city with the result displayed in real-time in the city streets.

READ ALSO: New map a welcome addition for Victoria dog owners

“We thought that creating a global version of the same idea would be interesting, not the least because it would allow us to get our hands dirty with OpenStreetMap data,” Satellite Studio says.

To check out OpenStreetMap Haiku, head to satellitestud.io/osm-haiku/app/#14/40.7236/-73.9819.

To find your location, hit “locate me!” at the bottom left corner of the webpage.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sidney council opens 2020 with earlier meetings

Just Posted

Designers create map that writes haikus about any location in the world

Map uses OpenStreetMap data to write short poems

Residents ring in 2020, raise cash for Esquimalt Neighbourhood House

Party-goers also raised $273 for the Sooke Chinook net pen project

Retailers name Victoria running business Store of the Year

Frontrunners Footwear recognized by the Canadian Independent Running Retailers of Canada

Tony-winning musical comes alive at Langham Court

Community theatre group takes on Company, Jan. 15 to Feb. 1

Saanich Lacrosse hosting free sessions for new players

Drop-in sessions being held Jan. 11 and 12 at Pearkes Field House

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

One person arrested in ‘high-risk’ incident in Nanaimo

Male suspect arrested Sunday afternoon in Townsite Road area

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Plans for Canadians unclear after Iraq lawmakers call for expulsion of foreign troops

The Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq has been temporarily suspended

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

BC VIEWS: Magnetic interest in latest property prices

In recent years, property owners have pored over assessments much more closely

New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say

Experts say the legal products will have to differentiate themselves somehow

Iran to no longer abide by nuclear deal limits following killing of top general

Move comes after U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad

Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns

Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed along with other militants in a Friday airstrike ordered by President Trump

Most Read