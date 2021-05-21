Rail shipment of lumber from B.C.’s Interior. (Black Press Media files)

Rail shipment of lumber from B.C.’s Interior. (Black Press Media files)

Despite shortage, U.S. moves to double some Canadian lumber duties

B.C. industry says American builders, home buyers will pay

The latest U.S. government decision to more than double countervailing and anti-dumping duties on some Canadian lumber producers is the latest setback for B.C.’s industry, the largest Canadian exporter to builders south of the border.

Friday’s preliminary ruling from the U.S. Department of Commerce doesn’t take effect until a final determination is made at the end of November, but the B.C. industry group says it is a “troubling” reversal of the last ruling that lowered duties for producers other than major lumber companies including Canfor and West Fraser.

“It is particularly egregious given lumber prices are at a record high and demand is skyrocketing in the U.S. as families across the country look to repair, remodel and build new homes,” B.C. Lumber Trade Council president Susan Yurkovich said in a statement May 21. “As U.S. producers remain unable to meet domestic demand, the ongoing actions of the industry, resulting in these unwarranted tariffs, will ultimately further hurt American consumers by adding to their costs.”

The preliminary ruling would increase duties from 8.99 per cent to 18.32 per cent for imports from companies other than Canfor, West Fraser, Resolute and J.D. Irving. Canfor faces the highest rate, 21 per cent, and West Fraser’s rate is 11.38 pending a final decision next fall.

B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy said the duties unfair to producers in Canada and home buyers in the U.S., especially at a time when both countries are starting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now, more than ever, it’s essential to keep supply chains open for both sides of the border as Canada and the U.S. enter the next, post-vaccination phase of our economic recovery,” Conroy said in a statement. “We need open and stable supply chains for both countries to prosper during recovery, not trade barriers.”

With B.C. in an advisory role, the Canadian government is challenging the duties through the World Trade Organizaiton and the Canada-U.S.-Mexico agreement’s dispute settlement mechanisms.

RELATED: Even at lower rate, duties unjustified, trade minister says

RELATED: U.S. can’t show harm from Canada, NAFTA panel says

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seattle-Alaska cruise ships gear up to bypass B.C. ports this summer
Next story
Capture west coast’s beauty this summer and win camping passes with Mosaic

Just Posted

Lenny Ross, the Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary’s volunteer photojournalist, admired the wildlife at the lake early on May 15, 2021. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich man spends pandemic year capturing Swan Lake in photos, witty tales

Retired teacher Lenny Ross steps into role as nature sanctuary’s volunteer photojournalist

Security camera footage shows the individuals allegedly involved in a series of break-ins at Victoria businesses between My 9-17. (Photos via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Police seek information about rash of break-ins with drills at Victoria businesses

Cash, 2 iPads reported stolen in incidents between May 9-17

A transaction is made at the Hugs Donuts vendor during the Greater Vancouver Drive-Thru Food Truck Festival at the Chilliwack Coliseum parking lot on Saturday, March 27, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Lottery will drive selection of 10 food trucks for Saanich parks pilot

Vendors to be drawn May 31 for summer stint in Beckwith, Cadboro-Gyro, Gorge Waterway parks

Coffee is on tap and volunteer Mary Huxley will bring it out for patrons of the Willows Beach Tea Room in Oak Bay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Steady stream of customers remains despite take-out only option at Oak Bay eatery

Willows Beach Tea Room is open seven days a week

Whistle Buoy’s NFT artwork and limited edition can for NFT IPA. (Isaiah Archer/Whistle Buoys)
Victoria brewery crafts uniqe non-fungible token: NFT beer

The winning bidder for the NFT beer receives one of 250 exclusive NFT IPA cans

Teenah LeBlanc owns Folklore Farm in Courtenay, where she breeds Nigerian dwarf goats. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Vancouver Island goat business a hit with the kids

Folklore Farm specializes in Nigerian dwarf goats

In this image provided by Apple, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appears in a scene from “The Me You Can’t See.” (Apple via AP)
‘I was afraid’: Prince Harry reveals his journey with mental health

He describes instances of feeling helpless as a young boy while riding in the car with his mother, Princess Diana, who cried as they were surrounded by paparazzi

A ground worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 unloads lobsters from a WestJet Airlines flight at Vancouver International Airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More than 500 WestJet employees unionize in Vancouver and Calgary

Workers said a change in workplace culture after the airline’s sale was a big part of the organization efforts

The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks to be ‘aggressive’ in free agency, trades this off-season: GM

Jim Benning says the team is willing to take big steps in order to get back to the playoffs

Karen McLeod is a resident of British Columbia, but has been living in Sackville since November, caring for her mother, Dodie, who has dementia. (Submitted)
‘She needs constant care’: B.C. siblings denied entry at border leaves family in difficult situation

Karen McLeod and her mother are limbo after her siblings were denied entry into the province under a compassionate care exemption to pandemic restrictions

RCMP stock photo. (Black Press)
Body recovered from Cowichan River in Duncan

RCMP and BC Coroners Service working to establish identity and other details

Friday, May 28, 2021 is Hamburger Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 23 to 29

Hamburger Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day and Geek Pride Day are all coming up this week

Reunited and it feels so good, Stefan and Josh are back together again. (Photo by Cim MacDonald)
Snipe hunting brothers reunited in Chemainus (and it feels so good)

Ten long years of fundraising leads to replacement of bronze figure in signature downtown artpiece

Naomi Pope’s ‘Magical Macktush’ won Mosaic Forest Management’s 2020 photo contest. Whose entry will win this year? (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Capture west coast’s beauty this summer and win camping passes with Mosaic

Last year’s photo contest drew 450 entries as people headed outdoors

Most Read