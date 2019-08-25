Details remains spare as investigation into high-speed crash in Victoria continue

Police watch-dog has assumed investigation of crash that sent three to hospital

Details remain sparse some 36 hours after a serious crash in Victoria early Saturday morning.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) continues to ask for witnesses to an incident that happened shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday morning during which a car collided with three other vehicles at the intersection of Douglas Street and Bay Street. The incident caused significant damage to all vehicles involved.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot from the scene. Officers later arrested a suspect. Ambulance crews carried the three other drivers to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: B.C. police watchdog investigating high-speed crash in Victoria

The IIO has assumed jurisdiction of the case under its mandate to investigate all-officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not they involve any allegation of wrongdoing.

According to the Victoria Police Department, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of Gorge Road and Rock Bay Avenue.

“It is reported that the male driver did not stop for officers, but fled at a high rate of speed,” reads a release from the IIO.

The vehicle then collided with the other vehicles.

Would-be witnesses can contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

Earlier this year, IIO deployed to Saanich after an incident that resulted in the death of a male on April 7, 2019. According to the IIO, Saanich Police police had contact with the male on April 6, 2019, with the male have spent the night in hospital for matters unrelated to his interactions with police. Police did not have any involvement with him after that time, nor after the male had been released.

