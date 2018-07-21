Details scarce as union confirms probe underway involving Victoria care homes

Island Health, VicPD offer no comment on report of investigation into alleged sexual assaults

The details are scarce at this point, but a union representing workers at care homes in Victoria confirms an ongoing investigation into serious allegations.

The News contacted the Health Employers Union and other related agencies after a media report this week indicated a police investigation into potential sexual assaults at one and possibly two Victoria care homes on Hillside Avenue was underway.

An HEU spokesperson said Friday the organization is aware an investigation is taking place, but was not able to comment on the reasons for it due to “privacy concerns.” No information on which facilities might be involved was provided.

A Victoria Police Department spokesperson was unable to confirm nor deny their involvement in such an investigation at this stage, but noted they would only comment in such cases if there were a risk to public safety or if they needed the public’s assistance.

Island Health also chose not to comment on any specifics of the situation, but a spokesperson offered the general policy that “where appropriate, Island Health will suspend staff while investigations are underway.”

More to come.

