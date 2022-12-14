Delegates walk past a giant Jenga-style tower at the COP15 United Nations conference on biodiversity in Montreal, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The tower illustrates the complex web of life where each brick nudged out of place represents damage caused to nature and with it the danger of ecosystem collapse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Delegates walk past a giant Jenga-style tower at the COP15 United Nations conference on biodiversity in Montreal, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The tower illustrates the complex web of life where each brick nudged out of place represents damage caused to nature and with it the danger of ecosystem collapse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Developing countries walk out of Montreal biodiversity conference over funding

Main concern about a special fund to finance biodiversity conservation in poorer nations

Developing countries have walked out of global talks in Montreal on conserving the world’s biodiversity over concerns about funding.

David Ainsworth, an information officer for the COP15 talks, says the countries left the negotiations early this morning.

Ainsworth says there are a number of disagreements.

He says the main one concerns the creation of a special fund to finance biodiversity conservation in poorer nations.

A meeting has been called later today for all the heads of delegations of countries attending the conference in an attempt to resolve the impasse.

The walkout comes as the two-week event enters its final days, with environment ministers from around the world arriving in Montreal to try to hammer out a final text on the most difficult issues.

RELATED: ‘Paris moment:’ COP15 conference in Montreal seeks hard targets on biodiversity

RELATED: Trudeau says 120 countries are ready to agree to 30 by 30 framework at COP15

Environment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Inside SickKids: As the operating room sits quiet, staff worry about growing backlog
Next story
‘Supplies are tight’: Canadian Blood Services concerned about current inventory

Just Posted

Samantha Geiger says she’s been harassed in the street, had her house broken into multiple times and, on one occasion, was nearly run down by someone with a vehcile. (Courtesy of Samantha Geiger)
‘I needed permission from my rapist to talk’: Sooke woman says publication ban turned town against her

Grant money aims to help businesses with improvements. (Pexels photo)
Esquimalt launches grants to support revitalization and business improvements

Two Oak Bay trees, one dead and the other dying, were removed and a third was trimmed for road clearance. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
2 dead, dying trees cut down near former Oak Bay Lodge site

Luna, a five-year-old bull mastiff-golden retriever cross, survived seven days trapped on a narrow ledge high above the waters of Finlayson Arm. (Courtesy Saryta Schaerer)
Courageous canine survives seven days stuck on ledge after fall from Highlands cliff

Pop-up banner image