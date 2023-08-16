DFO vessel rolls off trailer, blocks North Island highway after strap fails

Strapping mechanism likely failed, preventing load shift during left turn: RCMP

A mechanical failure of the strapping gear may have caused a DFO inflatable vessel to roll off a trailer onto its side while making a left turn from Jubilee Parkway onto Highway 19 in Campbell River on Monday morning.

A DFO Conservation and Protection (C&P) rigid inflatable patrol vessel, a Titan RHIB, unexpectedly detached from the trailer hitch while being towed on Highway 19 at the south end of Campbell River and rolled over onto its side around 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

“Speed and driver error were not an issue,” RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre said. “Load had been secured. Mechanical failure of the strapping ratchet mechanism used to prevent weight shifts was believed to be the cause.”

A DFO spokesperson said the C&P fishery officers towing the vessel were uninjured and no other vehicles were involved in the accident. The DFO trailer sustained minimal damage, the truck is undamaged, and the vessel was not carrying fuel at the time.

“The safety and security of Canadians and our staff are the top priority for DFO,” DFO spokesperson Leri Davies said. “The cause of the incident is currently being examined.”

The vessel lay on its side blocking the northbound lane of the Inland Island Highway until approximately 1 p.m.

