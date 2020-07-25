There’s huge interest in animatronic dinosaurs going up for auction soon in Langley and Crofton’s Scott Ferron would love to get his hands on a couple. (Photo submitted)

Dino-mite chance to snag some dinosaurs

Island man in the hunt for a piece of a rare collection at auction

Think big and come home with a dinosaur or two. That’s the mindset of Crofton’s Scott Ferron heading into a landmark auction taking place Aug. 6 in Langley.

Able Auctions is auctioning off a whole collection of more than 50 animatronic dinosaurs from a Richmond company that went bankrupt in 2016. The dinosaurs were part of a travelling exhibit and are so realistic and lifelike it’s astounding.

“My wife actually got a notification there was going to be a dinosaur auction,” said Ferron, who works for the military in Victoria. “I’m a chainsaw sculptor and one of the things I like to carve is dinosaurs.

“That kind of sparked the idea where we can get some ready-made life-size ones. Someone suggested I put on a fundraiser and it just kind of snowballed from there.”

As a result, Ferron has set up Scott’s animatronic dinosaur rescue Facebook page where people can donate to the cause.

He’s fired up about how an animatronic Brontosaurus or a T-Rex would look in Crofton and various points around the Island as tourist attractions while generating some fun times for young and old alike.

Ferron has already been approved to bid in the on-line only auction. But he’s planning to make the trip to the Lower Mainland anyway so he can truck back a huge haul right away if he’s lucky enough to get any dinosaurs.

There’s also hundreds of dinosaur fossils on the auction block plus animatronic equipment, lighting, speakers and more.

Ferron figures it will take a budget of $10,000 for ferry costs ($500), trailer rentals ($2,000), auction fees (17 per cent), tax on purchases (12 per cent), permits for placement ($100 per dinosaur) and the actual purchase of dinosaurs (minimum $300 to $900 and up times six).

“I have room for six dinosaurs at my home in Crofton,” he indicated.

“These are life-sized pieces and are able to be left outside. Hydraulics and electronics are included, so Halloween at my place will be epic.”

Ferron knows it’s a longshot, but he just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to give it a try.

“It’s kind of fun and it’s taken on a life of its own,” he pointed out.

“I just think it would be really cool for them to stay on the Island as a way to boost the tourism industry. I’m definitely going to want one or two for my place.”

Ferron will be looking to spend a lot of his own money, but hopes some businesses or corporate sponsors might be convinced to come on board for the incredible publicity any purchases would create.

Son Tristan Ferron, 6, is his No. 1 fan in pursuit of these dinosaurs.

“He is one of the most excited boys I’ve ever met,” enthused Scott.

A spokesman at Able Auctions said people from around the world are in the hunt for these dinosaurs. Early interest has been expressed from Denmark, Japan, all over the United States and a restaurant owner in the United Kingdom.

Tourism

Scott Ferron of Crofton has his son Tristan’s solid backing in his quest to snag a dinosaur. (Photo submitted)

