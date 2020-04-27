Dip in police calls, but property crime continues in Oak Bay

While COVID-19 has hit the mute button on the hustle and bustle of the daily rat race there has been a slight dip in calls to the Oak Bay Police Department.

Yet there is a small increase in property crime, said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties, including the ongoing entry into unlocked cars.

On April 22, Oak Bay police received a report of a suspicious man in the 2000-block of Carnarvon Street. The man was observed walking in and out of driveways and possibly trying door handles. Police attended and found the vehicles on the street secure.

A resident in the 2000-block of Carnarvon reported the next day that their unlocked vehicle had been entered sometime overnight and some tools stolen.

“Police are reminding residents to keep vehicles locked and valuables out of sight,” Bernoties said.

On April 26, police received a mischief complaint from a resident in the 1100-block of Hampshire Road. A lock to a gate had been damaged.

Police also stopped and pulled an unlicensed driver off the road on, April 21, in the 3400-block of Henderson Road. The driver was issued a ticket and the vehicle towed.

Anyone who may have information regarding the above incidents is asked to call the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (tips).

