Directions home from a Drake concert tops B.C.’s 911 nuisance calls for 2023

E-Comm says there was a 13% increase in 911 call volume in 2023

A nose ring down the drain, a cancelled AirBnB reservation and a directions home from a concert.

Those were just some of E-Comm’s top nuisance calls of 2023.

Every year, E-Comm – which handles 99 per cent of B.C.’s 911 call volume – releases its list of top nuisance calls.

“No matter how absurd a call might be on the surface, we have to treat every 9-1-1 call as an emergency, until we can confidently determine otherwise,” E-Comm police call taker Alaina Milicevic said.

“Every second we spend fielding questions about AirBnB reservations or complaints about UberEats orders is time that could otherwise be dedicated to helping someone in a life-threatening emergency situation. We can’t help you with consumer complaints on 911, but reaching out to an appropriate customer service agent, or filing a report with the Better Business Bureau might help resolve your issue.”

This year, the organization says there was a 13-per-cent increase in call volume to 911. It’s a reminder to keep lines clear for emergency situations. E-Comm has handled more than 2.1 million calls so far in 2023.

The top 10 nuisance calls of 2023 are: