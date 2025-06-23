Disability recipients will be able to keep both B.C. and federal payments

New federal Canada Disability Benefit begins in July

A new provincial exemption announced Friday (June 20) will allow people in B.C. on disability assistance to continue on full social assistance while collecting the new Canada Disability Benefit when that becomes available in July.

The $200 federal credit is for people ages 18 to 64 who already receive the disability tax credit.

“With the cost of living so high, it’s more important than ever to ensure people with disabilities have access to the supports they need,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Social Development and Poverty Reduction minister, in a news release.

These payments will now be available in addition to provincial disability benefits in all provinces and territories except Alberta, which has decided to claw back provincial benefits for people getting the new federal payments.

B.C.'s decision to add the exemption was part of the agreement between the B.C. Greens and NDP for confidence support in the legislature.

“The B.C. Greens pushed for this vital step in our agreement with the government, so now people with disabilities in B.C. can access the full range of supports available across Canada," B.C. Greens house leader Rob Botterell said in a news release.

Applications for the new disability benefit are now open through Service Canada.

The Disability Alliance BC, British Columbia Aboriginal Network on Disability Society and Plan Institute are available to provide individualized support and navigation services to help people apply.