Disaster aid package unlocked for B.C.’s atmospheric river flood victims

Port Coquitlam, Coquitlam, the Squamish First Nation, North and West Vancouver residents eligible

British Columbia is making disaster financial assistance available to victims of floodwaters that gushed through several communities when an atmospheric river dumped hundreds of millimetres of rain on parts of the province last month.

The province says flood-affected residents of Port Coquitlam, Coquitlam, the Squamish First Nation and North and West Vancouver are eligible.

The financial aid of up to $400,000 per claim is aimed at compensating for “sudden, unexpected and uninsurable losses,” such as damage to a principal residence and debris removal.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 23 next year.

The atmospheric river that hit B.C.’s south coast from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20 brought almost 350 millimetres of rain to some areas, sending torrents down streets in places such as North Vancouver’s Deep Cove.

The flooding and rain was linked to at least four deaths, including a woman who was killed when her home was swept away in a mudslide on the outskirts of Coquitlam.

The body of another man was found days after witnesses saw him falling into the swollen Coquitlam River as he tried to rescue a dog.