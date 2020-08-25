A discarded syringe found in Rutledge park in January. More safe disposal options are needed for discarded syringes, says SOLID operations coordinator Fred Cameron, after another needle was found, this time after poking a 15-year-old Sooke boy. (Black Press Media file photo)

Discarded needle poke in Saanich park points to need for safe disposal options: SOLID

Mother calls for action after 15-year-old poked by discarded syringe

Discarded syringes found in Saanich parks are causing concern for some Greater Victoria residents.

Sooke mother Jayna Forgie says her 15-year-old son was pricked by a needle in Rutledge park on Monday. The teen took the syringe to nearby Mayfair Shopping Centre before heading to a doctor’s clinic and eventually, the Royal Jubilee Hospital for testing.

The odds of him contracting a disease or virus from the needle are low, health professionals told the family, but Forgie still posted on Facebook to warn others.

“I was quite scared and nervous and angry. It wasn’t something that was intentionally propped up … it was just discarded carelessly. Either way, it’s really concerning.”

Forgie says she has sent messages to the District of Saanich asking for action.

“We need more frequent and thorough sweeping of parks, especially because we have such a high amount of homeless and drug use in our city … if that can’t be addressed then I think the residual effects need to be addressed.”

READ ALSO: Police warn public after syringe found taped to Victoria bench

Society of Living Illicit Drug Users (SOLID) Outreach operations coordinator Fred Cameron says there is a lack of proper disposal sites in the region.

SOLID, which offers support, education and advocacy for people who use drugs within the City of Victoria, also offers a discarded syringe and supply pickup service. Saanich isn’t typically within the organization’s purview, but Cameron says it’s having to expand outreach, even as resources are stretched by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was much easier when everything was on Pandora, we had a few sites around town but the population was concentrated,” he says. “There’s a few places downtown where they have metal stands with enclosed sharps containers but there are not enough of them.”

Cameron challenges a popular narrative that syringes are used only by people with drug addictions.

“The amount of media focus there is on drug use, that’s what people are picturing when they see [needles],” he says, pointing out that diabetes and many other conditions can require the use of syringes.

“We’re not even really giving them the opportunity to cooperate if we don’t have proper disposal around town.”

Coun. Colin Plant said Saanich dispatched a crew to Rutledge park on Tuesday to sweep through it for any other discarded needles.

“There certainly is a heightened level of concern around this. We hope people behave appropriately and not put fellow neighbours, friends, citizens at risk,” he said.

In contrast, the Capital Regional District – of which Plant is board chair – has not had any reports syringes found in its parks.

Anyone who finds a needle within Victoria can call SOLID at 250-298-9497. Callers are asked to supply their name, contact number, a date and the exact location of the discarded supplies.

Those outside Victoria can call or drop off discarded syringes at the SOLID office at 1056 North Park St. Guidelines for safe pickup can be found on the SOLID website.

Saanich will also pick discarded needles within the municipality. Residents can call the district at 250-475-5522.

READ ALSO: Man pricked by uncapped needle in Beacon Hill Park: VicPD

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Capital Regional DistrictFamily activitiesparks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposures at Sidney restaurants

Just Posted

Discarded needle poke in Saanich park points to need for safe disposal options: SOLID

Mother calls for action after 15-year-old poked by discarded syringe

Island Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposures at Sidney restaurants

Island Health says exposures are low risk

Police warn public after syringe found taped to Victoria bench

Needle was uncapped and taped to a bench in Centennial Square

UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

Police investigating indecent act at Witty’s Lagoon in Metchosin

Man reported masturbating while at the nude beach

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappropriate amid a pandemic

U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Point Roberts is only accessible by land from Canada

Misinformation online plays role in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: Tam

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

COVID-19 makes broader online access urgent, B.C. MLAs say

Colleges, universities face reduced tuition revenue

Patients celebrate B.C.’s ALS drug approval, but say more needs to be done

Patients, like Pitt Meadows’ Rob MacLean, still looking for better care from province

Most Read