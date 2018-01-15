Disciplinary hearing for former Victoria police chief begins today

Frank Elsner has long since quit the force, so work-related discipline may be moot

After several delays, mostly due to allowing former Victoria Police Department chief Frank Elsner to retain new legal counsel, the Police Act disciplinary hearing into alleged misconduct while he was chief begins today (Jan. 15) and is expected to last four days.

The hearings, overseen by Discipline Authority Ian Pitfield, are not open to the public.

Elsner quit as chief in May 2017, after being suspended and following a dispute over the handling of discoveries that he exchanged “salacious and sexually charged” Twitter messages with the wife of a subordinate officer.

The hearings are generally intended to determine whether further Police Act discipline is needed against Elsner, despite the fact he no longer works for the police department.

