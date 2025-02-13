'Disgusting': Kelowna MP blasts Mark Carney over fentanyl comments

Conservative Tracy Gray also took Carney to task over the consumer carbon tax

Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative MP Tracy Gray has called out federal Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney for comments he made about fentanyl and the carbon tax during a stop in Kelowna on Feb. 12.

“Carbon Tax Carney came to Kelowna to tell people they should ignore the damage caused by nine years of the Trudeau-Carney Liberals, to downplay the fentanyl crisis, and to promote his new and bigger shadow carbon tax that will make Canadians even poorer,” Gray said in a statement.

During his speech to Liberal supporters, Carney addressed U.S. President Donald Trump’s demands that Canada stem what he claimed was the threat of fentanyl and illegal aliens crossing the border.

“It’s a challenge here, but it’s a crisis there,” Carney said. “Us doing what we can to help them with that is absolutely appropriate. Securing our borders is in our interests as much as it is in theirs.”

Gray’s statement said that more than 2,200 British Columbians - six every day - died from overdoses last year. She added it was disgusting for Carney to say that 50,000 opioid deaths (in Canada since 2016) under the Carney-Trudeau Liberal government is not a crisis, but merely a ‘challenge’.”

“He should tell that to the thousands of mothers and fathers who have had their children die in their arms or alone in an alley as a result of deadly drugs like fentanyl,” Gray added. “He should tell that to the first responders and health care workers who are on the front lines of the fentanyl crisis every day.”

Gray also took Carney to task over the carbon tax and what she called the inflationary policies he was the architect of as Trudeau’s handpicked economic advisor. “Instead, all he could talk about is how much he loves his new and bigger shadow carbon tax policy which will drive up the cost of everything even more,” she said.

During his Kelowna stop, Carney said the consumer carbon tax is a “good idea on paper, put into action with good intentions, but something that’s become very divisive in our country.”

Gray’s statement said “Carney will only make life more costly for everyone and carry on the same radical policies that are destroying lives and our communities.”

The Conservatives did not provide any evidence or information on what radical policies Gray was referring, in her statement.