Dismantling begins on fire-ravaged Oak Bay house

Teardown looks to be starting at a home on Beach Drive destroyed by fire last month.

More than 20 firefighters from Oak Bay, Saanich, and Victoria fire departments tackled the blazefor four hours from around 10:30 p.m. to just after 2 a.m. on June 4. More than 20 crew members helped fight the blaze.

The house had been vacant since a fire in 2013 and was covered in graffiti. Mayor Nils Jensen said at the time the district would “expedite a demolition permit.”

