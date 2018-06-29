Dismantling begins on fire-ravaged Oak Bay house

Chimney teardown started Thursday

Teardown looks to be starting at a home on Beach Drive destroyed by fire last month.

More than 20 firefighters from Oak Bay, Saanich, and Victoria fire departments tackled the blazefor four hours from around 10:30 p.m. to just after 2 a.m. on June 4. More than 20 crew members helped fight the blaze.

RELATED: VIDEO: Neighbour praises fire departments for saving Oak Bay homes and park

RELATED: Fire damaged house to be demolished 'at the earliest opportunity,' says mayor

The house had been vacant since a fire in 2013 and was covered in graffiti. Mayor Nils Jensen said at the time the district would “expedite a demolition permit.”

 

