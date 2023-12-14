Dispatch fees behind 4.4% increase in Oak Bay draft 2024 police budget

‘That stands out as the highest increase in any category by far’

The proposed police budget in Oak Bay pitches a 4.4 per cent increase, with the most significant jump appearing in dispatch services.

While the original draft shows an increase of 7.2 per cent, Chief Const. Mark Fisher clarified for council there was a fund accrual of nearly $160,000 he hadn’t taken into account.

The anticipated 2024 budget is just over $6.3 million.

E-Comm dispatch service is project to increase 22 to 26 per cent, and Fisher used the mid-figure of 24 per cent or $86,000 for the provisional budget presented to council.

“That stands out as the highest increase in any category by far,” Fisher said.

It was also a concern in the 2023 budget as the dispatch agency faced challenges in staffing and retention. While attrition remains a challenge, Fisher said he was told the retention of new trainees was at 50 per cent last year and is up to 80 per cent. He noted he’s encouraged by improved performance in call response on the Island.

READ ALSO: E-Comm struggles to meet demand for B.C. 911 calls

“When I look at comparators and what other options would be for us as a department to provide dispatch service, I don’t think there’s any way we can provide it for that price given the technological challenges that are required in a modern dispatch service,” Fisher said.

He specifically noted the federally mandated shift to next-generation 911(NG911) – the transition of emergency communications from the current network to an Internet Protocol based technology.

E-Comm is the “public safety answering point” for 99 per cent of 911 calls in British Columbia, according to the Union of BC Municipalities and has initiated an NG911 program team dedicated to the implementation of NG911 for the 25 regional districts and contracted public safety partners it serves.

READ ALSO: Mixed-up coffee orders, messy roommates top E-Comm’s 911 nuisance calls

Other changes to outside contracts include Saanich Police general services going up and Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit dropping due to a change in Oak Bay’s 10-year homicide rate.

The bulk of the budget falls under protective services with 7.1 per cent increase over last year’s $ 3,707,919 – primarily attributable, not unexpectedly, to wages and benefits.

The budget reflects retro salary and benefit payments for 2023 and anticipated increases for next year. Because wage rates are tied to the Victoria Police Association settlement (expected at the end of the year) the budget is based on the Saanich Police Association settlement which includes increases of 4 per cent for 2023 and 4.5 per cent for 2024.

The department expects to train fewer reserve constables next year, anticipating a 13.6 per cent ($2,700) savings in that area.

“We’re not looking at decreasing the service level in that program,” Fisher said.

An added $10,400 to the vehicle budget is attributed to potential supply chain issues in the shift to electric vehicles.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay’s first marked electric police vehicle hits the road

Two vehicles are slated for replacement next year. As part of an ongoing commitment to transition to an electric fleet, the Oak Bay Police Department plans to purchase two 2024 Ford vehicles a Mustang EV ($98,940) and a Lightning ($108,650). While the purchases come from reserves, the budget accounts for anticipated delays of the new vehicles and added maintenance to the vehicles being replaced.

“I have also projected additional maintenance for a couple of the vehicles that are being replaced in 2024 in recognition of the significant supply chain and fit-up delays that we experienced recently in acquiring electric police vehicles and getting them fit up with the required police equipment,” Fisher said.