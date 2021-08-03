The only item reported missing was an urn containing a family member's remains. (Courtesy VicPD)

Distinctive urn, with Indigenous design, only item taken in Victoria break and enter

Other valuables left untouched in weekend theft

Victoria Police Department on the search for a distinctive urn after a break in over the weekend

The break and enter in the 900-block of Collinson Street was reported Monday, Aug. 2 and believed to have occurred between July 27 and Aug. 1.

The only item reported missing was an urn containing a family member’s remains. It is described as a wooden box with Indigenous carving and design on the exterior.

READ ALSO: Lost Indigenous children honoured during demonstration along Pat Bay highway (photos)

Other valuables were left untouched.

VicPD asks anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 250- 995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Previous story
West Kootenay man spends 24 hours fighting wildfire with plastic bag
Next story
Pentagon on lockdown after shooting near Metro station

Just Posted

The Salish Bear Totem was removed from the Malahat Summit on July 31 after it was burned in a deliberate act on July 2. (Submitted)
Malahat totem pole removed for refurbishment following July 2 arson

The only item reported missing was an urn containing a family member's remains. (Courtesy VicPD)
Distinctive urn, with Indigenous design, only item taken in Victoria break and enter

Blue-green algae blooms can be harmful to humans and pets. (Black Press Media file photo)
Toxic algae bloom prompts water warning in View Royal lake

Amy Simpson, 35 was last seen in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on July 7. (Courtesy VicPD)
MISSING: Victoria police seek woman last seen on Pandora Avenue