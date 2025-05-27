Distracted driver crashes at Nanaimo ferry terminal, delays weekend sailing

Motorist issued violation ticket for using an electronic device while driving

A driver who was allegedly looking at her phone while disembarking from a ferry drove her car into a concrete support beam at the B.C. Ferries Duke Point terminal this past weekend, delaying the next sailing.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident was reported at about 5:35 p.m. Sunday, May 25.

The impact caused significant damage to the front of the woman's vehicle. Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service responded and treated the woman for injuries she sustained from the crash before she was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for further medical treatment.

Her vehicle was towed from the scene and she was issued with violation ticket for using an electronic device while driving, which carries a fine of $368.

“This is an excellent example of what can happen when people choose to use their phones when operating a motor vehicle,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson. “This was a significant incident. It could have had serious implications for the integrity of the ferry terminal support beams and could have involved, quite easily, other persons or other vehicles.”

No damage was reported to the support beam and no other vehicles or persons were involved.

A service notice issued by B.C. Ferries said the incident delayed the 5:45 p.m. sailing from Duke Point to Tsawwassen by 36 minutes.

