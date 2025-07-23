Distracted, speeding Kelowna driver nearly strikes Cariboo highway patrol officer

The 27-year-old was driving 145 km/h in a 110 zone on Highway 97 near 83 Mile House

"It’s hard to see the police when you are reading a text message," is what BC Highway Patrol's Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said it was a Kelowna man's explanation for nearly striking an officer on Highway 97 in the Cariboo.

On Wednesday, July 16, around 4 p.m., two BC Highway Patrol officers were on patrol in full uniform, wearing high-visibility vests, and carrying stop signs on Highway 97 near 83 Mile House when a 27-year-old Kelowna man was clocked at driving 145 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

A fully uniformed officer stepped onto the highway to stop the BMW driver. There should have been plenty of time and distance to stop, said McLaughlin. "But it’s hard to see the police when you are reading a text message. That was the driver’s explanation."

After the officer got out of the way of being struck, the second officer pulled the man over and issued him the following fines totalling $708:

Speed against highway sign (exceeded by 21 to 40 km/h), with a fine of $196;

Use an electronic device while driving ($368);

Fail to stop for police when signalled ($144).

RCMP officers are in the process of transitioning to body cameras, and when you drive by police, your actions will likely be recorded, said McLaughlin. We are grateful the driver eventually stopped. This was a dangerous situation that could have ended much worse for both the police officers and the driver.