 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Distracted, speeding Kelowna driver nearly strikes Cariboo highway patrol officer

The 27-year-old was driving 145 km/h in a 110 zone on Highway 97 near 83 Mile House
Jordy Cunningham
Jordy Cunningham
kelowna-bmw
A Kelowna man who was speeding and on his phone nearly struck two BC Highway Patrol officers nearly 83 Mile House on Wednesday, July 16.(BC Highway Patrol/Contributed)

"It’s hard to see the police when you are reading a text message," is what BC Highway Patrol's Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said it was a Kelowna man's explanation for nearly striking an officer on Highway 97 in the Cariboo.

On Wednesday, July 16, around 4 p.m., two BC Highway Patrol officers were on patrol in full uniform, wearing high-visibility vests, and carrying stop signs on Highway 97 near 83 Mile House when a 27-year-old Kelowna man was clocked at driving 145 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

A fully uniformed officer stepped onto the highway to stop the BMW driver. There should have been plenty of time and distance to stop, said McLaughlin. "But it’s hard to see the police when you are reading a text message. That was the driver’s explanation."

After the officer got out of the way of being struck, the second officer pulled the man over and issued him the following fines totalling $708:

  • Speed against highway sign (exceeded by 21 to 40 km/h), with a fine of $196;
  • Use an electronic device while driving ($368);
  • Fail to stop for police when signalled ($144).

RCMP officers are in the process of transitioning to body cameras, and when you drive by police, your actions will likely be recorded, said McLaughlin. We are grateful the driver eventually stopped. This was a dangerous situation that could have ended much worse for both the police officers and the driver. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Jordy Cunningham

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
Read more

More News

BREAKING: Rescue operation underway to free miners trapped in northwest B.C. gold mine
BREAKING: Rescue operation underway to free miners trapped in northwest B.C. gold mine
Cogburn Creek wildfire under control
Cogburn Creek wildfire under control
Vancouver Island wildfire at Comox Lake now classified as 'being held'
Vancouver Island wildfire at Comox Lake now classified as 'being held'