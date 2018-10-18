Oak Bay Police visit the Namegans Nation tent city at Oak Bay’s Cattle Point Thursday morning. (Keri Coles/News staff)

District of Oak Bay issues notice to cease tent city

The notice is effective immediately

The District of Oak Bay issued a notice to cease encampment upon the Cattle Point area of Uplands Park this afternoon.

“Your encampment upon the Cattle Point area of Uplands Park in the District of Oak Bay is unlawful. Oak Bay Parks and Beaches Bylaw No. 4672 prohibits camping in Oak Bay parks,” states the notice.

“The District of Oak Bay requires you terminate your encampment of Uplands Park by immediately removing from Uplands Park all tents, shelters and related camping equipment,” adds the notice.

The camp, now a group of roughly 30 people, moved from its latest site – provincial land near Saanich municipal hall – to Oak Bay on Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: Tent city campers told to leave Oak Bay, given outstanding bill

The group calling itself Namegans Nation held court in Regina Park from April until mid-September and have moved regularly since, under directives from both the provincial and Saanich municipal governments.

