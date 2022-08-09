The new permit and development tracker lets Saanich residents follow development progress and view the status of applications. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

District of Saanich launches online permit and development tracker dashboard

Tracker designed to increase accessibility, transparency for public, applicants

The District of Saanich just made it a whole lot easier to access information on permit and development applications, with the recent launch of its new online Permit and Development Tracker.

The web-based tool allows anyone to view recently submitted permit and development applications, as well as track their progress. It provides the current status of development permits, rezoning, subdivision and board of variance applications.

Residents will also be able to see the status of boulevard, plumbing, tree and blasting permits, in addition to dates of upcoming council meetings addressing development applications.

“Now Saanich residents have the option to search by address, neighbourhood or permit type and easily see the progress being made on applications from their desktop or mobile device,” Brent Reems, District of Saanich chief administrative officer, said in a news release.

The tracker was developed with the goal of increasing transparency and accessibility for permit applicants, developers, stakeholders and members of the public interested in knowing what’s happening around Saanich.

Find the tracker at saanich.ca/developmenttracker.

For more information, call 250-475-5589 or email planning@saanich.ca.

